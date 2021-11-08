Members of Muslim Youth Association in Milton Keynes help support poppy appeal

Young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) in Milton Keynes have been selling poppies at Aldi in Bletchley to support the Royal British Legion.

Azarullah Chaudhry, youth leader for Milton Keynes, said: “We pay tribute to the special contribution of families, as well as the emergency services. And we acknowledge those innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism."

He added: "It is our duty to help the poppy appeal and we were delighted to be able to help in some small way. Islam urges every person to partake in charitable giving, and that even an act of kindness towards another is charity.

AMYA is an auxiliary body of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, a religious and charitable Muslim organisation. With more than 8,600 members spread across 124 chapters in the UK, AMYA members take place in tree planting, homeless food drives and foodbank donation sessions. In 2017, it raised over £1million for various British charities, planted 25,000 trees, fed 14,000 people living in poverty and visited over 6000 people in care homes and hospitals to counter loneliness. In addition, AMYA members donated 250 units of blood and donated over 5,200 kg of food to food banks and 4,500 kg of clothes.

The organisation focuses on helping young Muslims become better citizens and fulfil their religious obligations of serving God and humanity.