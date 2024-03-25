Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new peace and contemplation patio area has been opened at Wavendon Community Centre to mark the fourth anniversary of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Milton Keynes, mayoress Mandy Legg officially opened the facility which has been created in memory of residents of the parish who sadly passed away due to Coronavirus.

Wavendon Parish Council extends thanks to Frosts Garden Centre who contributed much of the planting for the area which also benefits from new bench seating and heavy-duty planters.

MK Mayoress Mandy Legg and Wavendon Parish Council chairman David Hopkins at the Covid Memorial Courtyard

Cllr David Hopkins, Wavendon Parish Council chairman, said: “We are delighted to have been able to welcome Mandy to attend the opening of this new area which adds to the parish assets and provides

an additional space for community centre users and parishioners perhaps taking advantage of our in-hall library or catering facilities’. As a result of the pandemic, people from all walks of

life have had to say goodbye to loved ones far too soon.

“At a time that is already unimaginably hard, grief and trauma during the pandemic was exacerbated by restrictions. Families and friends were precluded from being with their loved ones in their final

moments and the ability to grieve for them at a funeral or similar gathering was also taken away.

“The Day of Reflection is a way for us, as a community to come together and acknowledge this lasting pain. With compassion and love, we can show those who are grieving that they are not alone and those lost will be remembered.

“Whatever your background, whatever your beliefs, and whatever you’ve been through, this area of memorial will offer the chance for reflection will give us all time to stop and show our support for

each other, both now and in the years to come.”