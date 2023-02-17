Memorial held to remember Milton Keynes teenager Ahmednur Nuur  one year after his death

A memorial to remember Bletchley teenager Ahmednur Nuur who was fatally stabbed near Milton Keynes College 12 months ago, was held on Saturday.

It was organised by local knife crime campaigner Dr Shery Delfani, and the family of Ahmednur, who marked the one-year anniversary of his death by planting ten trees and unveiling a memorial bench.

The family and friends of Ahmednur were joined by Milton Keynes deputy mayor Mick Legg along with representatives from Thames Valley Police and MK College to commemorate the memorial bench in the grounds of the college’s Chaffron Way campus.

A bench in memory of Ahmednur Nur has been installed in the grounds of Milton Keynes College Chaffron Way campus

A one minute‘s silence in respect of victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was held before the ceremony.

Ahmednur’s sister said: “Ahmednur was a beloved son, supportive brother, thoughtful friend, bright student, and an active community member. One of Ahmednur’s greatest attributes was his soft-spoken nature and innate yearning for goodness which reflected throughout his childhood and school career. Ahmednur will never be forgotten; his light will continue to shine bright in our hearts.”

Ahmednur’s mother added: “As a mother who has lost her son, I cannot describe the pain I carry. Ahmednur was failed by the system that was supposed to protect him. A man bailed nine days before he senselessly killed and robbed a young, talented boy. As a family we will not rest until there are changes so another family doesn’t lose their child to knife crime.”

Dr Delfani, said: “Knife crime is a complex social problem with huge consequences, not just for the victims and their families, but for the wider communities. We all have a role to play in tackling knife crime and I am committed to working with those affected as well as the wider community to find a way to bring these tragic incidents to an end. It is a symptom of a toxic environment which creates both perpetrator and victim.

Ahmednur Nuur, 16, was fatally stabbed near Milton Keynes College on February 11, 2022

"An understanding of those environments, often only possible through emic analysis, is crucial in tackling the problem. I have questions unanswered, uncemented bricks every knife crime victim gave me to build determination with held tears begging for one more fight to save life.”

Sally Alexander, MK College chief executive and Group Principal, added: “Our learners and staff were deeply affected by the incident that happened near the College on February 11 last year and offer our condolences to Ahmednur’s family. Milton Keynes College Group is committed to building fairer futures for our students, staff, and local communities, and we regularly engage in initiatives with organisations who work to tackle this very important issue.

"We hope that the bench placed in Ahmednur’s memory will become a place that our learners and staff can come to reflect, and to remember a young man who was taken too soon.”