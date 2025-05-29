A Bletchley man has reflected on "memories that I will keep forever" after completing a walk from Milton Keynes to Pegasus Bridge in France in aid of a charity that supports military veterans.

Kristian Lewis, 24, completed the 191-mile challenge alongside his dad Mark on Thursday May 8, the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marked the surrender of all German military operations, and the end of the Second World War.

Kristian, who works part-time as a driving instructor and part-time as a delivery driver for the supermarket Tesco, raised £575 for the London-based charity Taxi for Military Veterans, which collects veterans from all over the city for days out, entertainment and trips overseas.

Reflecting on his walk Kristian said: "Our route initially took us from Bletchley to a campsite in Aylesbury on day one.

"We made it to the Aylesbury sign approximately six to seven hours after starting our walk, mostly walking along main roads.

"Day two was Aylesbury to a campsite just outside Reading. This day involved the Chiltern Hills and was definitely one of our harder days.

"Day three we left our campsite, passing through many small villages, and we also passed RAF Odiham.

"A Chinook flew low, right over our heads and that was cool. We ended up in a town named Alton.

"Day four was our walk from Alton to Portsmouth. This was one of our longer days, however we had great views walking into Portsmouth.

"When in Portsmouth, we were stopped by a veteran outside the Mother Shipton pub. I believe his name was Jake.

"Out of everybody who stopped us, that was the most special because what he said to us made us realise why what we were doing was so important.

"Finally we boarded the ferry at 8am on Thursday May 8, our port was Ouistreham, making our walk to Pegasus Bridge the easy bit of just four kilometres.

"We met many amazing and kind people along our route, and I would like to mention Arlette Gondree, owner of the famous café alongside the bridge, who knows some ladies from Bletchley Park, and the Taxi for Military Veterans charity very well."

Kristian came across the charity through the Lee Enfield Project, which is on a mission to meet Britain’s last surviving Second World War veterans.

"I wanted to choose a veterans’ charity and read more about this one and decided it was the one I wanted to help," he said.

"I would like to hope my contribution will go towards funding their brilliant work, contributing to one of their days out or even a trip overseas to revisit places such as Normandy."

Kristian added that when he and his dad arrived in Normandy they did not see much happening.

"Pegasus Bridge was surrounded by tourists, however I assume most of the celebrations took place around other parts of Europe," he said.

"We didn't go far other than the road called ‘Route De La Pointe Du Siege’ which lead us right to the bridge, so there is a high chance we just missed it."

Kristian is aiming to raise £1,000 for the charity and you can still donate through his GoFundMe page.

