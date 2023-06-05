Men jailed for committing two 'extremely violent' muggings in Milton Keynes on same night

Two men have been jailed for committing two muggings on the same night which police have described as ‘extremely violent’.

Brandon Hedges, 24, and David Wright, 42, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a count each of robbery and section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court in November 2022.

At the same court on Wednesday (31 May), they were each subsequently sentenced to eight years and one month in prison.

Brandon Hedges (left) and David Wright

Hedges was also sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, with the sentence to run consecutively.

They attacked two people in the early hours of 16 January last year.

Firstly, they approached a 55-year-old male on the overbridge from Bradwell Common into Conniburrow.

He was walking home from a night out in central Milton Keynes when the pair approached him. They assaulted him for a sustained period of time, leaving him with serious injuries at the side of the redway.

Brandon Hedges

Also, the men took several items from him, including bank cards, which were used to buy alcohol and tobacco from a nearby petrol station.

The victim was unconscious when a passer-by on her way to work spotted him. He was left with severe head injuries and chronic bruising to his torso and legs.

Another man, 29, was attacked by the convicted pair outside of McDonalds at Xscape.

David Wright

They broke a bottle over his head and then used the broken glass to inflict a number of puncture wounds to his arms and body.

Hedges and Wright were arrested on the same day and charged on 17 January 2022.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Greg Hughes of Milton Keynes CID said: “These two offences were extremely violent and was a set of events which started when the first victim had the misfortune of bumping into these two dangerous individuals.

“They showed total disregard to the welfare of the first victim, beating him for a period of over 30 minutes and dragging him along the floor before taking his belongings and leaving him for dead in freezing temperatures.

“They have then gone on a spending spree and have hung around outside the McDonalds and took it upon themselves to attack the second victim with bottles of alcohol, using the broken neck of a bottle to stab him a number of times.

“Due to the search and early arrest by officers of the Milton Keynes reactive teams, the stolen property and forensic evidence was recovered quickly which forced Hedges and Wright to plead guilty.