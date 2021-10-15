Men made vile sexual threats to girl in Buckingham street after she fled from bus

A teenage girl suffered vile sexual threats in a Buckingham street after leaving a bus to escape two abusive men.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the nasty incident on Wednesday afternoon (October 13).

The girl had boarded the X5 Cambridge to Oxford bus at Milton Keynes bus station at around 5.30pm and went to sit on the top deck.

Two men were being loud and anti-social and she asked them to stop as it was causing distress to the other passengers. They then verbally abused her using derogatory language, and made sexual threats.

As the bus travelled to Buckingham the victim went downstairs to tell the bus driver, who advised her to get off at the next stop. The driver went to speak to the men and was also abused.

The victim got off the bus at Buckingham High Street, but the men followed her and abused her again. She then called the police.

Officers arrived and the men were arrested, with one kicking and spitting at the officers. They also continued to abuse members of the public.

No one was injured.

Investigating officer PC Ross Acland, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The behaviour of these men caused distress to the victim and those on the bus.

“We have arrested two men in connection with this incident, but we are appealing for the public’s assistance in our investigation.

“We would ask anyone who was on the X5 bus between Milton Keynes and Buckingham High Street, to please get in touch if they witnessed this incident.

“Additionally we are also asking for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Buckingham High Street, where the two men continued to abuse the victim, to come forward.