An independent charity that provides much-needed free mental health counselling and wellbeing sessions for young people all over MK has launched a crowdfunding bid to enable it to continue its good work.

YiS is dealing with record numbers of youngsters needing help with mental health problems but the funding it gets through grants is simply not enough to cover the cost of maintaining vital services.

Advertisement

Now the charity has taken matters into its own hands, thanks to a generous offer from the Co-op.

Whatever the amount YiS can manage to raise in donations, caring Co-op bosses have promised to double it.

This week the charity, which has been running for more than 40 years and helped 2,500 young people in the past year alone, has launched a special fundraising page with a target of £10,000. The page can be viewed here.

Advertisement

It states: “We are at a critical juncture in the history of YiS due to the increased pressures of referrals and the financial pressures of Covid. We are now seeking support to help continue providing our core services.

"Since the pandemic, we have seen a 42% rise in referrals to counselling and increased demand for coaching and workshops for individuals and other agencies.”

Advertisement

Record numbers of young people in MK are needing help with their mental health

Antonietta Moch, interim CEO for YiS, has thanked the Co-op for the match funding offer.

Advertisement

She said: “Demand for our service continues to soar, not just from young people themselves but also via schools and other parts of the children's care sector (eg CAMHS).

“Access to free services either directly or indirectly via schools is an essential part of MK Council's overarching commitment to providing support for local people in tough times. There are talks of mental health funding expanding but sadly it’s not fast enough to meet the needs of the charity and the young people we serve.

Advertisement

"This is why we are taking matters into our own hands and reaching out to our community, supporters of YiS and champions of young people's mental health to support us in donating to YiS and our vital services.”

YiS offers a wide range of services, many of them free, to help young people with mental health problems

Advertisement

YiS experts provide free or low cost BPAS-approved counselling to young people aged from 11 to 25 who are experiencing mental health problems. It also offers education and outreach sessions in schools, therapeutic Counselling, 1:1 wellbeing coaching and Early Support Hubs, which provide a drop-in service for young people aged 11 plus.

Worrying statistics show one in six school-aged children has a mental health problem. Depression and anxiety has also increased significantly in 16-24 year olds.

Advertisement

The high number of people needing help, coupled with the charity’s constant funding worries, has meant new referrals have to be put on pause at times.

It is now hoped the fundraiser will enable work to continue and hundreds of new youngsters to receive the help they need.

Advertisement

YiS also receives valuable income from companies such as Mercedes who hire them to help young workers. Any interested businesses or groups can contact the charity here.