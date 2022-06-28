Mental health podcaster from Milton Keynes to run more than 600 miles for charity

Luke Clark from Bletchley has a podcast called The Stress Sessions, in which he breaks down the stigmas of mental illness with honest conversations about subjects ranging from anxiety and depression to eating disorders and grief.

Among his guests have been singer and actor, Suzanne Shaw, DJ and presenter Pat Sharp, ‘This Country’s’ Paul Cooper (father of Daisy-May and Charlie Cooper), 90’s Irish band ‘B*Witched’, singer Chesney Hawkes and former athlete, Iwan Thomas MBE.

Luke plans to run1,000 kilometres – around 620 miles – between now and September. He aims to raise £1,000 for CALM, who help to prevent male suicide, and Survivors UK, who support men who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse.

Mental health podcaster Luke Clark lives in Bletchley

Both charities have helped Luke in his mental health battles over the past couple of years.

“Running is one of my coping mechanisms and an outlet for my mental illnesses," he said. By running the 1,000 kilometres, I want to prove that you can live with a mental illness and still achieve something that seems impossible. And that’s why I’d like to get as many people involved in running my final 10km as possible – whether you want to walk, jog or run – it’s an achievable goal.”

Luke’s 100th and final 10km run will take place on Saturday 10 September, he’s inviting anyone who would like to support either of the two charities to join him on the day to run, walk or jog around a course in Central London.

He said: “After starting The Stress Sessions podcast and @StressSessions Instagram page a few years ago to share my own mental health journey of living with anxiety and depression, I wanted to give myself a big challenge – and what better way than to run 100 10km's in a row.”

Luke’s podcast details the the highs and lows of living as a guy with anxiety, and discusses coping mechanisms, mental health in the school curriculum and youth mental health.