Mental health services to be 'transformed' in Milton Keynes, promise health bosses

The NHS Trust that runs mental health services in MK has promised the system is about to be improved and even 'transformed'.

And it is asking for patients and former patients who have used the service to come up with ideas of how improvements can be made,

The Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL) says it is transforming all its community mental health services by creating a new model of care that will give people the right care in the right place at the right time based on their needs.

Improvements will be made to mental health services in Milton Keynes, promises CNWL

At its heart is a Community Mental Health Hub, in which mental health practitioners work with service users to jointly develop recovery plans and to access help and support within the wider community.

CNWL Milton Keynes launched its Hub in March. However, The Hub is only the start of the transformation.

This week the trust has launched a campaign to find people who can help them with ideas for further improvements,

It is looking for people who have experience of mental health services in Milton Keynes to take part in redesigning the services alongside NHS professionals and community partners.

To find these people, the trust is putting up digital posters in centre:mk as well as similar material in local libraries and in other parts of the city.

Service Director Lesley Halford said: “This is only the beginning. We want to work more closely with partners, including in the community and voluntary sector, to further develop the help and support available to individuals.

“At the heart of these changes are the patients, who will receive person-centred care within the new model of care. Their voice has been key and will continue to be so as we develop our ambition around a new Mental Health Hub.

“Our overriding focus is to develop a service that offers the right care in the right place at the right time and allows service users to tell their story once and be confident it will be heard and understood and continue to be heard throughout recovery.

“This is why we continue to need your help. We want to hear from you as to how we can make sure that our service is providing you or your loved with the right. We can’t do it alone.”