Messy Milton Keynes home owners needed for Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout show

The hit TV show Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout is looking for people in MK who messy and cluttered homes.

In this second series, Nick will visit a wide range of different properties across Britain from sprawling country cottages to classic town houses and city apartments.

And the production team says no stone will be left unturned in the hunt for families who need help.

Nick Knowles is looking for homes in MK to de-clutter

Nick will offer families a life changing deal - ditch at least half their clutter and he and his design team will deliver a stunning top to toe home makeover.

A spokesman said: "See your home as empty as the day you bought it and realise how much space you have – then fall in love with it all over again… with beautifully redesigned rooms, space, light and ingenius storage solutions.

Nick Knowles is rescuing families across Britain who are crushed by their clutter. Homes that look fine on the outside, but are swamped on

the inside – drab, unloved and undervalued.

"We’ll strip our families’ homes bare and reconstruct their house room by room. We help them part with precious memories and ditch a lifetime of junk. We will watch as they dig out family heirlooms that they haven’t seen for years and will help them repurpose old and faded items into beautiful new pieces to fall in love with all over again. We will also encourage them to make a bit of cash from unloved possessions by selling to neighbours and friends or further afield," said the spokesman.

"Working with them to transform their homes, we’ll reveal stunning family living spaces, beautiful bedrooms, life changing storage solutions and

rooms dramatically repurposed," he added.