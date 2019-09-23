Met Office issues flood warning for Milton Keynes

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with heavy rain and possible flooding expected to hit Milton Keynes tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

It says the spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures between 4am and 11pm tomorrow.

A spokesman said: "Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"And fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible."

For more information and advice visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2019-09-24&id=975225cb-8adc-4ff4-ae6f-59e14b85e109

