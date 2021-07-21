Met Office issues yellow warning for up to 4 inches of rain in Milton Keynes

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Milton Keynes

The heatwave is due to break into more unsettled weather from early on Saturday - and the rain could last right up until midnight on Sunday.

Across the warning area, heavy thundery showers are expected -especially on Sunday when they could be "widespread and torrential" in places, says the Met Office,

The warning lasts all weekend

While rainfall totals will vary considerably from places to place, up to 100mm of rain could build up in some locations with potential impacts including the chance of some flooding as well as poor travel conditions due to surface water. Lightning and hail are expected to be additional hazards.

Met Office Deputy Chief Operational Meteorologist David Oliver said: “This yellow rain warning comes as temperatures are set to dip for many areas over the weekend. A spell of rain, heavy in places perhaps with some thunder, moves in from the southwest late on Friday and into Saturday.

“This is followed up by an unsettled weekend for much of England and Wales with showers breaking out widely. Some very heavy showers or thunderstorms are on the cards, especially during Sunday. However, farther north it is set to stay mainly dry with some fine weather, although it will not be as hot as has been seen recently.”