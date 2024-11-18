Metal left behind after people are cremated in Milton Keynes is sold to benefit children's charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme that recycles metal left behind after cremations has been used to provide a children’s charity with thousands of pounds in MK.

When a bereaved family gives permission, the city council works with the ICCM (The Institute of Cemetery and Cremation Management) to raise funds from the sale of metals recovered after cremations at Crownhill Crematorium.

The metals are mainly titanium from hip and knee replacements, gold and silver from dental work and jewellery, plus cobalt, palladium, platinum and lower value materials from various other devices.

This month city charity Harry’s Rainbow received an £11,600 boost from the Crownhill scheme.

Odette Mould, founder of Milton Keynes charity Harry’s Rainbow, and her team accepting the cheque from Councillor Mick Legg

The charity helps children, young people and young adults cope with the challenges they face following the loss of a parent or sibling. It provides short breaks at their Rainbow Retreat that foster connection and positive memories for families, as well as groups, trips, activities, therapeutic mentoring and other resources.

MK City Council nominated Harry’s Rainbow to be the latest recipient of funding raised through the crematorium scheme. This brings the total donated to local charities through metal recycling to more than £52,000 since 2014.

Odette Mould, Founder and CEO of Harry’s Rainbow, said: “We are really grateful to accept this donation which will support 17 bereaved children for a year of accessing our services, which include groups and a short break to the Rainbow Retreat.

"Receiving it during Children's Grief Awareness Week, makes it even more poignant.”

Councillor Mick Legg, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, said: “This scheme means we’ve been able to provide a boost to Harry’s Rainbow who do so much to support local families and particularly young people struggling with bereavement. We couldn’t participate in the scheme if it wasn’t for the kindness of those families who give us their permission. This funding is shared in the memory of their loved ones, with our heartfelt gratitude.” He added: “During my mayoral year I saw close up the amazing work everybody at Harry’s Rainbow does and the impact it has on the families who access the service. It is one of the more satisfying roles in being a cabinet member that we are able to support this work to continue to help bereaved families.”

Each year more than 150 recently bereaved local children register to access support from Harry’s Rainbow. Statistics show that by the age of 16, around 1 in 20 young people will have experienced the death of one or both of their parents.

To learn more about Harry’s Rainbow and the support they offer to local families, visit here.

The charity was set up by Odette Mould and her husband following the tragic death of their five-year-old son Harry in 2009.

The little boy had been admitted to Milton Keynes hospital with a suspected asthma attack but a delay in medication and oxygen caused him to suffer catastrophic brain damage, with a inquesr later accusing the hospital of gross failures.

Harry was a twin and it was seeing the devestation of his sister Jessica that inspired the family to set up Harry’s Rainbow.