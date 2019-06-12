Metallica in Milton Keynes relived as brilliant video footage shows world famous band at MK Bowl in 1993

Milton Keynes has seen its fair share of superstars over the years but none bigger than world famous thrash metal band Metallica.
WARNING: Some explicit language and lyrics
The band performed at the MK National Bowl almost 26 years ago to the day as part of their Nowhere Else to Roam tour.
The video footage courtesy of metfan4l shows the band giving an energetic performance as thousand packed out the Milton Keynes venue.
The gig took place on June 5th in 1993 and Metallica were supported by Megadeth, The Almighty and Diamond Head that day.
So sit back and relive the moment Metallica rocked MK with this superb archive video.
The set list that day was as follows:
1 Creeping Death
2 Harvester of Sorrow
3 Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
4 Of Wolf and Man
5 Wherever I May Roam
6 The Thing That Should Not Be
7 The Unforgiven
8 Disposable Heroes
9 Bass Solo
10 Instrumental Medley
Includes excerpts of "Orion", "To Live Is To Die" and "The Call of Ktulu"
11 Guitar Solo
12 The Four Horsemen
13 For Whom the Bell Tolls
14 Fade to Black
15 Master of Puppets
Short Version
16 Seek and Destroy
17 Battery
ENCORE
18 Nothing Else Matters
19 Sad But True
20 Last Caress
21 One
ENCORE #2
22 Enter Sandman
23 So What