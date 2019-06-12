Metallica in Milton Keynes relived as brilliant video footage shows world famous band at MK Bowl in 1993

Milton Keynes has seen its fair share of superstars over the years but none bigger than world famous thrash metal band Metallica.

WARNING: Some explicit language and lyrics

Metallica at MK Bowl on June 5 1993

The band performed at the MK National Bowl almost 26 years ago to the day as part of their Nowhere Else to Roam tour.

The video footage courtesy of metfan4l shows the band giving an energetic performance as thousand packed out the Milton Keynes venue.

The gig took place on June 5th in 1993 and Metallica were supported by Megadeth, The Almighty and Diamond Head that day.

So sit back and relive the moment Metallica rocked MK with this superb archive video.

Metallica at MK Bowl 26 years ago last week

The set list that day was as follows:

1 Creeping Death

2 Harvester of Sorrow

3 Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

4 Of Wolf and Man

5 Wherever I May Roam

6 The Thing That Should Not Be

7 The Unforgiven

8 Disposable Heroes

9 Bass Solo

10 Instrumental Medley

Includes excerpts of "Orion", "To Live Is To Die" and "The Call of Ktulu"

11 Guitar Solo

12 The Four Horsemen

13 For Whom the Bell Tolls

14 Fade to Black

15 Master of Puppets

Short Version

16 Seek and Destroy

17 Battery

ENCORE

18 Nothing Else Matters

19 Sad But True

20 Last Caress

21 One

ENCORE #2

22 Enter Sandman

23 So What