Metro Bank staff prepare to Walk for Water in Milton Keynes

Colleagues from the Metro Bank in Milton Keynes are set to join World Vision’s Global 6K for Water to raise funds to help children in the world’s poorest communities.

The annual Global 6K for Water sees teams from businesses, churches, schools, families and other groups walking, jogging, scooting or cycling a 6km route of their choice to raise money and awareness of communities that don’t have access to clean water.

Staff from Metro Bank in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury will be walking around Caldecotte Lake on Sunday 22 August.

Metro Bank staff are ready to Walk for Water

The group leader is Nilany Vasantharasan, assistant store manager at the Aylesbury branch. Nilany has sponsored a child through World Vision for the last three years.

“I have close communication with a child in Bolivia – I write letters and send birthday cards,” she said.

“I’ve been in a situation where I had to walk miles and miles for water,” she says. “I was born in Sri Lanka and lived there for seven years. Most of my childhood was right in the heart of the civil war. For me, supporting World Vision is my way of giving back to people who helped me when I was in that situation.”

Nilany says she would encourage anyone to get involved in World Vision. “Every little helps. You should never think that your little bit of money isn’t going to make a difference. I’ve seen the difference World Vision makes to the girl I’m sponsoring. I’ve seen her grow. I’m excited to get the ball rolling with this challenge and hope it’s something we can do every year.”

The 6K (3.5 miles) represents the distance many young children have to walk to collect water in poorer countries. The walk is often before school, leaving the youngsters too tired to concentrate in class.

Mark Sheard, CEO of World Vision UK says: “It’s fantastic news that the Metro Bank is getting a team together for the Global 6K for Water. We are always delighted when people decide to support our work helping children and communities who face daily dangers and difficulties like just getting access to water – something we take for granted in the UK. Everyone who takes part in this event is helping us to provide clean water supplies in more and more communities.”