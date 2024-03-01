Military wife from Milton Keynes running London Marathon to mark the end of an era

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nat Haynes, from Milton Keynes, is running the London Marathon for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity in April to celebrate 14 years of being “married to the military”.

Nat has wanted to run the London Marathon for the last 13 years, applying for ballot places, but being unsuccessful. When she heard that SSAFA had accepted her as a runner she was

delighted.

Nat and Russ Haynes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nat said: “The London Marathon has been in my sights for years, but it is particularly poignant that I am running it this year for SSAFA as my husband is leaving the RAF and I

want to give something back after so many years of being a service family.”

Nat’s husband, Russ, has been in the RAF for 14 years and is transitioning out of the service this year.

A spokesperson for SSAFA explained that moving into civilian life it can be a difficult time for service personnel. From leaving military housing, doctors, and schools, to getting used to the difference in workplace cultures, so many things can feel like a challenge. To help SSAFA runs a Mentoring Service to assist military families who might be struggling with the changes that happen as they move on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nat and Russ have just moved to the area, so Nat is using her training for the race to get to know all the best trails.

Nat added: “Although moving house in the middle of training was difficult, it is great to finally be in our own home. I have also found some really lovely places to run. Loads of friends and

family coming to London to cheer me on and that helps to motivate me even more.”

Nat also works for Defence Relationship Management encouraging businesses to support the Armed Forces Covenant, which is yet another reason why she knew that raising money

for SSAFA was a perfect fit for her.