Millions of LEGO bricks to take over city centre as Brick Festival returns to Milton Keynes next month

The much-loved Milton Keynes Brick Festival is expected to attract crowds of LEGO fans when it returns to the city centre next month.

To be held on October 19, it is alread gearing uyp to be the biggest brick-tastic celebration, offering a world of creativity and fun for families, collectors, adult builders, and every LEGO-fanatic.

Activities will include lightning-fast speed building competitions, creative mosaic making rounds, minifigure hunts and impressive build displays.

There will be a dedicated building area, while traders will sell loose bricks, brand new or rare and retired LEGO sets, minifigures, accessories and all other LEGO themed items you could imagine.

"It's the ultimate treasuretrove for LEGO enthusiasts and collectors alike… Whether you're a die-hard collector or a casual LEGO fan, Milton Keynes Brick Festival atcentre:mk is the place to be, ” said a festival spokesperson.

They added: “ But that's not all - Milton Keynes Brick Festival showcases a brand new unique selection of LEGO displays crafted by master LEGO builders from across the country. Get up close and personal, chat with the LEGO building maestros about their latest projects, snag some insider tips, and leave brimming with inspiration.”

Tickets, including Early Bird passes, can be booked in advance here – but they fly rapidly off the shelves, warn the organisers.

Early Bird tickets offer an extra hour of LEGO fun and a free LEGO gift upon entry too.

Entry prices are from £7 for an adults and £5 for a child. Family tickets are available.