Milton Keyes City Council to invest in new technology to fix more potholes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes City Council is investing funds to buy a new state-of-the-art machine to fix more potholes.

It will be spending £100,000 on a new Roadmender Elastomac machine which uses new technology to improve the quality and speed of repairs while being more sustainable and reducing carbon.

The council has been trialling the machine with positive results from MK, and other local authorities. Conventional repair methods can create lengthy disruption to roads due to requiring potholes to be excavated for repairs, while this new technology uses a pioneering material which is poured into and over the top of defects to improve the road surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent independent analysis has highlighted Milton Keynes has some of the best roads in the country, but a severe winter and wet spring and early summer has seen an increase in road defects.

MK City Council is investing £100,000 on a new Roadmender Elastomac machine to speed up pothole repairs

National research has shown there is a £16.3billion road repair backlog in England.

The council will pay for the purchase by using part of an underspend of the council budget last year.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said: “Labour Milton Keynes City Council is investing to fix more potholes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Judging by national standards, the roads in Milton Keynes are among the best in the county but we are not complacent. We want to make sure we keep standards high. A severe winter and wet spring and early summer means we have work to do.

“This new machinery will allow us to carry out repairs quickly, reduce lengthy road closures, cut costs and be even more sustainable. Trials have highlighted this new technology works well and so we are investing to make sure we are able to fix our roads more efficiently. The funding is coming

from an underspend in last year’s budget, highlighting that as a well-run council we can afford to invest in new technology like this rather than having to make more and more cuts.