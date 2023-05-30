Milton Keynes 11-year-old becomes youngest campaigner in UK for International Muslim History Month

An 11-year-old schoolgirl has become the youngster campaigner in the UK for International Muslim History Month.

Maryam Jazeem has appealled to politicians and community leaders, urging them to following in the footstep of New York State and recognise the event in the UK.

Her remarkable efforts have gained recognition and appreciation from Nazma Khan, the founder of IMHM.

Maryam Jazeem

Maryam's journey began when she received a prestigious award at the 'Honouring the Honourable' Annual Gala Dinner organized by the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester in May last year .

As the only child honoured at the event, Maryam gave a speech and was applauded by the audience.

Since then her campaign has gained momentum and she has spoken at various events, schools, and community centres to raise awareness about Islamic education, tolerance, interfaith dialogue, charity, climate change, children's mental health, the environment, and the significance of the International Muslim History Month.

Maryam appeared in Islam Channel TV

Maryam, who is memorizing the Holy Quran in her self-interest to become a Hafiza, firmly believes that celebrating the history of Islam and Muslims can combat negative stereotypes and misinformation often associated with the Muslim community.

When the third International Muslim History Month kicked off on May 1, 2023, Maryam released a video on her social media channels appealing to people to support the cause and bring the event to the UK.

Inspired by her video, Nazma Khan shared a message on her social media, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on the "why" behind actions and highlighting Maryam as an example of someone striving to make a difference.

Nazma thanked Maryam for her support and contribution, particularly in dismantling Islamophobia, and hailed her as an inspiration for future generations.

She said: “Maryam Jazeem, an eleven-year-old girl, is a perfect example of someone who strives to make the world a better place through various initiatives. She gives me hope that when we're gone, Allah (God) will raise torchbearers to carry on our mission."

The impact of Maryam's message resonated with people around the world. In recognition of her efforts, she was invited to the popular UK and worldwide Muslim community channel, Islam Channel TV, for their 'Salam Britain' Morning show on May 4.

During the live TV interview, she joined World Hijab Day UK Ambassador, Shreen Mahmood, to discuss and raise awareness about International Muslim History Month.

Maryam, who has already been recognised as the 'Best Qur'an Reciter' in the UK, has now been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories, Young Inspiration Person and Inspiring Young Volunteer, for the upcoming Milton Keynes Inspiration Award 2023, set to be held next month.

She is also interested in current affairs and politics. During the undemocratic protest and violence held in the Sri Lanka Parliament on Black Day, she was badly disturbed by the scenes and activities shown in the live news.

