Milton Keynes activity centre donating £1 per customer to Ukrainian causes

A Milton Keynes activity centre has announced it will donate £1 for every customer that enters its facility to support Ukraine.

From today (3 March), anyone who completes Escape for Real is donating £1 to the Ukrainian Embassy’s “With Ukraine” fund.

Automatically, £1 of the price of admission for the modern escape task site, will go to charities supporting people from UKraine.

Escape for Real

The money raised from people taking on the escape rooms will be spent on providing humanitarian aid to people in war-torn Ukraine.

Money will be sent to both Ukrainian and international charities via the embassy, people from countries across the globe have financially supported the emergency cause.

“It is impossible for us to stand aside and watch the atrocities committed against the independent country of Ukraine and its people.

"The aggression has to be stopped and we need to do whatever we can to help”, said Eva Smit, the owner of Escape for Real.