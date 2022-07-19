Milton Keynes aims to overtake Cambridge as cycling capital of the region

Recently 120 people gathered for a short cycle ride through the city centre to celebrate MK’s new city status and the recent increases in cycling to school and work in MK.

The event was organised by the Cycling CitizensMK project, which is funded by Milton Keynes Council to promote the use of cycles instead of cars.

ITV News covered the event and their reporter said: “I always thought Cambridge was the cycling capital of our region. But there’s a new kid on the block – the city of Milton Keynes wants to be the place which has the most people using pedal power.”

More than 120 cyclists gathered for the event

The riders included local councillors, business and school leaders, primary school pupils, teenagers and vintage cyclists in their 70s.

10-year-old Luca Galeanu, who helped Bradwell Village School win MK’s first Bikeability Olympics competition between primary schools, said: “Cycling is important because I learn new things and make new friends, plus it keeps you healthy.”

Teenager Charlotte of MK Youth Cabinet said: “I really enjoy cycling with my friends, I just find it’s an easy way to get around.”

Cllr Mick Legg, Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, presented the awards at the event and described cycling as a “council priority”.

He said: “Our cycling strategy and our target is to halve our carbon emissions by 2030. We’ve long been a supporter of cycling. We’ve got over 300 miles of redway network.”

Winner of the award for large company with the highest number of cycle trips per employee was Volkswagen Financial Services. Their spokesman Richard Scott said:

“For us it’s a real win-win. Cycling is good for our colleagues’ health, not only physical but also mental health. Our group cycle rides in the evenings help camaraderie, bring colleagues together.”

.MK Council’s Highways department received a Special Thanks award for their hard work maintaining our roads and redways.