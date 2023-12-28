Milton Keynes' amazing 'midwife dog' achieves fame in London's Saatchi Gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier who helped her owner through pregnancy and childbirth has achieved fame in London’s Saatchi Gallery.

Belle was the first dog ever to be allowed onto the Labour Ward at MK hospital – and did an amazing job as a canine midwife when her owner Amee Tomkins had her son Olly in May this year after 12 gruelling years of fertility treatments.

The little assistance dog had accompanied her owner to every appointment and midwife check and even learned to rest her head on Amee’s bump to check the baby’s heartbeat.

The portrait of Milton Keynes midwife dog Belle was on display in the Saatchi Gallery

When it came to time for delivery, Belle had her own spot on the end of the hospital bed and gave baby Olly a gentle lick and check-over to welcome him into the world.

Since then, she has never left the baby’s side, says 33-year-old Amee, who suffers from autism, OCD, crippling anxiety and panic attacks.

She trained Belle herself from a puppy to help her cope with her fears and recognise the signs of a panic attack before it even started. The willing dog accompanies Amee and Olly everywhere and even takes her owner’s bank card in her mouth and taps it on the machine to pay when the OCD makes shopping difficult.

After her midwife duties, Belle was crowned as official Pet of the Year by leading national emergency vets chain Vets Now. Soon the news of her fame spread to the Saatchi Gallery, where The Kennel Club Charitable Trust was staging a special pre-Christmas exhibition called A Celebration of Dogs with Jobs.

Staffie Belle was the only dog to be allowed on the Labour ward at Milton Keynes hospital

World-famous photographer RANKIN was commissioned to take a photo of Belle with Amee and little Olly, and it was displayed under the title ‘The Midwoof’ dog.

"It was amazing,” said Amee, who lives with her partner Paul. “We went to the opening day and Belle had some cuddles with Callum Best and Sinitta!”

Before she had Belle, Amee was too anxious to leave her house for months, even to go to the shops or doctors’ appointments.

“I’d try to go but when I reached the door, I just couldn’t do it. I’m anxious about everything and with my OCD I struggle with germs, meeting people and new situations.”

The Saatchi Gallery called Belle the 'Midwoof' dog in their note of explanation under her portrait

“If Belle senses me getting anxious, she’ll jump up and put her head on me to rub, which is really calming,” said Amee. “She grounds me so I can take a breath and carry on.

"I wouldn’t have had the confidence to become a mum if it hadn’t been for Belle.”

Now the pair make regular outings to schools and groups through the charity Canine Concern, which has designated Belle as an official ‘cuddle dog’ to help other anxious people.

Amee is thrilled on behalf of the staffie breed, which in the past has sometimes has a bad name through the dog fighting underworld.

But they are also known as ‘nanny dogs’, for their capacity to bond with children and guard them.