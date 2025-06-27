Milton Keynes animal lovers have been urged to support a campaign to protect giraffes from trophy hunting.

The campaign is being led by Dame Joanna Lumley, star of BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, who has designed a new T-shirt featuring a hand-drawn image of a giraffe.

The T-shirt is being sold in aid of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, a practice which involves the killing of wild animals with the intention of obtaining parts of their body as trophies or souvenirs.

“I’ve designed a T-shirt for the wonderful people at the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting who are working so hard to get this terrible practice outlawed,” said Dame Joanna.

“I hope you like the design, it comes straight from the heart, and proceeds go directly to support their amazing work.

“Let’s remind the politicians of these beautiful animals and that we must protect them, not persecute them.”

The T-shirt is available to buy online through the Ban Trophy Hunting website, in a variety of styles, with proceeds going directly to the charity’s work to stop the import of animal trophies into the country.

The campaign coincides with the tenth anniversary of the killing of Cecil The Lion, who was killed by US trophy hunter Walter Palmer in July 2015.

Campaign founder Eduardo Goncalves said: “Joanna has been an unwavering champion for animals, and we are so grateful to her for lending her voice and her talent to this campaign.

“With Cecil's anniversary next week this is the perfect time to highlight the terrible toll trophy hunting continues to take, not only on giraffes, but on many threatened species.

“I urge everyone in Milton Keynes who cares about animals to help us finish what we started.

“Write to your MP and ask them to back the ban - or show your support by wearing Joanna’s powerful new design.”

According to The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) trophy hunters took home nearly 1,800 giraffe trophies during 2023 alone, including body parts such as skin, bones, feet and tails.

Some of the giraffes shot had been bred in captivity specifically for the trophy hunting industry.

