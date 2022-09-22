Milton Keynes' annual Fireworks Spectacular to return this November

The much-anticipated event has been an annual favourite for families across Milton Keynes for decades and draws crowds of over 100,000 people from across the city each year.

As a result of the pandemic, the event hasn’t taken place for the past two years.

This year, the event was at risk again due to increased costs and added complexity to put the fireworks on. A Facebook post from Emmett and Sons explained that support was needed for third parties to ensure the future of the event.

MK's fireworks display will go ahead this year in Campbell Park on November 5

There has been concern from Bucks Fire that more people may take to hosting their own back garden events leading to the risk of more household fires and personal injury.

Now, with support from MKFM and headline sponsor Brioche Pasquier, the popular Fireworks and Funfair event is back.

It will be held in Campbell Park on Saturday November 5.

A spokesperson for Keith Emmett and Sons said: "We are very excited to be bringing back the Fireworks Spectacular for its 42nd year. We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Milton Keynes community for the event.”

“We are so proud to be partnering with MKFM and Brioche Pasquier to offer the Fireworks Spectacular to the Milton Keynes community for free. We’d like to thank them for their support, without it the event would not be possible.”

Keith Emmett Jnr is honoured to carry forward his father's legacy with keeping the event running, "My father was so dedicated to providing the Milton Keynes community with the free fireworks display and asked me to make sure I kept it going."

Darren Dorrington, MKFM CEO, said “With Milton Keynes receiving city status this year it would be ridiculous that after 41 years we didn’t have an annual firework display. MKFM is delighted to be working with the Emmett family who have run the event at a massive cost to them over the last 40 years.

“Through our partnership we are able to bring the business community together to support the event not just this year but hopefully for many years to come.”

David Bell, Marketing Executive at headline sponsors Brioche Pasquier UK, said: “We are very excited to support the 2022 Milton Keynes fireworks display,”

“Brioche Pasquier understands that everyone has been through difficult times during and since the pandemic. We feel this makes the first Milton Keynes firework display since COVID that little bit more of a reason to celebrate and to enjoy with friends, family and those that make us happy.”

A spokesperson for The Parks Trust added: “The Parks Trust are very proud to be hosting the Emmett's city fireworks display once again in Campbell Park.”

Work is now underway to find additional corporate sponsors for this year to help meet the increased costs of putting on the event.