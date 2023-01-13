Milton Keynes anti-bullying support group marks its second anniversary

An anti-bullying group set up by a teenager who survived years of hell at the hands of school bullies is celebrating its second anniversary.

Adam Rixon,18, launched IsayNo2Bullying as a way of helping other victims spreading his anti bullying message far and wide.

The group has been involved in numerous projects including attending school assemblies and training and creating anti bullying ambassadors.

The ISayNo2Bullying Monkey mascot

Said Adam: “We’ve done a lot of work and spoken to over 500 children in schools so that’s been really successful. And a highlight has been creating a group mascot – Milo the Monkey.

“The mascot and friends are now the face of our group and something people associate with anti-bullying.

“We have also been at the forefront of numerous campaigns and gained lots of Tik Tok and Instagram followers.”

Adam suffered five years of relentless torment with bullies subjecting him to endless abuse including name calling, beatings and physical attacks and threats.

The ISayNo2Bullying logo

He suffered through the isolation and misery but now helps others who have experienced the pain and mental anguish of bullying with counselling, support and advice.

Said Adam: "I left school in March 2020 and I was bullied every day but count myself a survivor. I've come out of it and am now using my experience to help other victims.

"IsayNo2Bullying is for anybody who is being bullied, has been bullied or knows of someone being bullied. It offers support with educational videos and advice in layman's terms backed by our social media platforms. There's a lot of love on there.

"It's heart-warming and all positive and the feedback has been great."

Adam, who lives in Wolverton currently works with special needs children.

But he recalls suffering on a daily basis and believes more should be done to support victims at school which is where the group’s work is focused.

He added: "It was absolutely dreadful. I think I was bullied because I've always wanted to learn so was singled out.

“The worst thing about it all was that I thought it was normal and that's what I regret."