Milton Keynes apprentices speak out about how avoiding uni was best for their career and their bank balance

Two teenagers have described how taking on an apprenticeship has proved good for their careers as well as their bank balances.

Today marked the start of National Apprenticeship Week and Milton Keynes College Group has released figures that show just how huge an impact becoming an apprentice can have on people’s lives.

Of those who studied for apprenticeships at the College, 93% go on to paid employment with 91% staying with the employer to which they were apprenticed. 93% report being given more responsibility at work on completing their training with 83% see their pay go up too.

Apprentice Anna Howlett busy at work

Olivia Howlett is 19 and is taking an apprenticeship to become Commis Chef at a local inn.

She said: “My teacher has been wonderful and has taught me so many different things and at a pace where I’m always pushed but I can also keep up.

"Taking an apprenticeship has been a really good decision for me. I always thought after finishing my A Levels that I would go to university, but this is so much better from a personal perspective.

"I really enjoy what I do and was even given an award by my employer for the hard work I’m putting in. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend an apprenticeship to anyone and Milton Keynes College is definitely a great place to do it.”

Rhys Hobbs has an apprenticeship with the Clancy Group

Another learner who has avoided student debt and uni fees is Rhys Hobbs. Aged 19, he is working as an apprentice with construction giant, Clancy Group.

“I wanted a job that was physically demanding but also meant using my brain and this apprenticeship absolutely fits the bill," he said.

"My lecturer at Milton Keynes College is the best teacher I’ve ever had. She has a background in the construction industry so understands what’s actually relevant for my job. It means everything I learn has a practical use as well as being important for my exams. An apprenticeship was definitely the right choice for me.”

Both Rhys and Anna are being paid while they work their apprenticeship.

Anna Clarke is group director for Employer Engagement and Partnerships at MK College. She said: “The value of an apprenticeship with us is no longer open to question. The figures show that such studies are a direct route to career progression and better pay. They also prove how valuable apprentices are to local business.

"Companies don’t keep on and promote former apprentices for sentimental reasons, they do so because they know that well-trained people add genuine value to their business.”

The theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is Build the Future, which chimes perfectly with the college group’s call to arms in its five year strategy for Building Fairer Futures.

Anna said, “Everyone will have heard the government talking about Levelling Up and an apprenticeship is a concrete way for individuals to level up their own life chances.

"The fact that apprentices are employed while they train, so earning while they learn, is obviously a huge attraction and it really does give people the opportunity to make something of themselves without having to take time out studying while not making any money in the process.”

MK College offers a broad range of qualifications with more than 3,000 16 to18-year-old full-time students studying vocational study programmes, apprenticeships and higher education.