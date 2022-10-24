An architect who normally designs luxury houses has come up with an innovative way of housing rough sleepers over the winter months.

Alexander Waithe from M.W.A.D Studio in Stony Stratford was concerned about homeless people living on the streets over Christmas and during freezing weather.

He has designed a temporary pod structure that can be placed anywhere to give them comfort and shelter.

The pods could be used anywhere in MK

The structures are insulted and have fire proof cladding both inside and outside as well as a window for natural light and ventilation.

M.W.A.D has been granted sponsorship from local business in and around Milton Keynes to get the prototype built and are hoping to get finance for more.

To make the pods more scenic, artist would be commissioner to pain designs on the outside of each pod, said Alexander.

He has broached the ground-breaking idea with homeless charity DePaul and is awaiting their response.

Inside the sleeping pod

“I would eventually, if things go smoothly over Christmas, like to set up a GoFundMe or crowdfunder to make the design something for the homeless crisis,” he said.

Just a few years ago, MK was dubbed Tent City because so many homeless people were camped out on the streets and underpasses.

But since then, multiple initiatives by MK Council and other organisations have seen the number of rough sleepers dwindle to just a handful. And these have all been offered accommodation – but refused to engage.

Recently the council opened a new homeless shelter at the former bus station in CMK. Already around 90 people have used it and secure homes have been found for almost 30 of them.

Last year the council bought 30 new homes for rough sleepers in the city. Council employees continue to work closely with these people, helping them with managing costs and mental health support.

Another scheme has been launched to offer rent guarantee for private landlords. They can now have their rent guaranteed and receive up to £2,670 cash incentive for offering longer tenancies to homeless families.