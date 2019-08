Milton Keynes August bank holiday supermarket opening times: hours for Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury’s

The final bank holiday weekend of the year is fast approaching, leaving many of us excitedly looking forward to some downtime.

If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend with, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.

Asda

Asda Wolverton Supermarket: Sunday 25 August - 10am - 4pm, Monday 26 August - 8am - 8pm

Asda Milton Keynes Supercentre: Sunday 25 August - 10am - 4pm, Monday 26 August - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons

Milton Keynes - Leisure Plaza: Sunday 25 August - Normal opening hours, Monday 26 August - 8am - 7pm

Tesco

Milton Keynes Oldbrook Express: Sunday 25 August - 7am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 7am - 11pm

Milton Keynes Heelands Express: Sunday 25 August - 6am - 10pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 10pm

Tinkers Bridge Express: Sunday 25 August - 7am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 7am - 11pm

Shenley Brook End Express: Sunday 25 August - 7am - 10pm, Monday 26 August - 7am - 10pm

Furzton Express: Sunday 25 August - 6am - 10pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 10pm

Bletchley Melrose Ave Express: Sunday 25 August - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Newport Pagnell Elthorne Express: Sunday 25 August - 7am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 7am - 11pm

Milton Keynes Wolverton Superstore: Sunday 25 August - 10am - 4pm, Monday 26 August - 9am - 8pm

Milton Keynes Bletchley Extra: Sunday 25 August 10am - 4pm, Monday 26 August 9am - 8pm

Lidl

Oldbrook Boulevard, Stratford Road, Bletchley Princes Way: Bank Holiday Monday (26 Aug) opening times - 8am-6pm

Brooklands Fen Street: Normal opening hours

Aldi

Saturday 24 August: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 25 August: 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 August: 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Milton Keynes Superstore: Bank Holiday Monday (26 Aug) opening times - 8am-8pm

Shenley Church End Superstore: Bank Holiday Monday (26 Aug) opening times - 8am-8pm

Bletchley Superstore - Bank Holiday Monday (26 Aug) opening times - 8am-5pm

Milton Keynes Granville Square Local - Normal opening hours apply

Milton Keynes Brooklands - Normal opening hours apply