Milton Keynes band Sir-Vere to launch exciting new album with hometown gig

Long established Milton Keynes band Sir-Vere are set to hit the road to promote their new album Lovescope which is released in digital format on March 17. A limited edition vinyl album with gatefold sleeve is released on April 7.

The eagerly awaited album, released on the band’s own Bongo Tronic label, is ’the most confident and fully realised statement the Milton Keynes electronica post-punks have released to date’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The album, which comes out on the back of new single Peer Pressure, features artwork by Chris Howard fresh from his exhibition here in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes band Sir-Vere launch their new album Lovescope on March 17 and on vinyl on April 7

Tracks featuring the addictive Peer Pressure, backed up by award-winning Vodzilla remix and S-VAS remixes, serve as an example of the extra firepower and versatility the Milton Keynes outfit are capable of wielding with their newly expanded four-piece line-up.

The band’s leader frontman Craig Hammond is joined by the pure vocal power of singer Ian McEwan, ‘portraying the struggle of trying to stay true to yourself in a world that demands conformity over a swaggering electro-rock rhythm’.The group, completed by Gary Morland (guitars, bass, keyboards, production) and Stevie Vega (programming, S-VAS remixer & DJ), draws from punk, alt-rock, dance music and even a little bit of funk to deliver an instantly memorable performance, one that signifies the subtle move to a more live and direct sound that will become clearer with the arrival of the album Lovescope.Said Craig: “Having spent years of patient, persistent effort, building up dedicated followings not only across the UK but worldwide - South America and Eastern Europe in particular - the band’s pre-pandemic album Psycho Ballistic Funk and sister album Singulus have paved the way for the band to escape the underground and burst, fully formed, into mainstream consciousness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In many ways, we’ve been waiting for the public to be ready for our all-encompassing post-tribal offering.”

Sir-Vere will be taking the Lovescope album out on the road throughout 2023, starting with a hometown gig to launch the album at Milton Keynes’ Craufurd Arms on February 24.