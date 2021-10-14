Milton Keynes bar and restaurant offers special birthday parties for DOGS
The pets get a party hat, a birthday card and a dog-friendly ice cream sundae
The Brewdog bar and restaurant in Central Milton Keynes is proving a delight for dog lovers and pampered pooches.
For the craft beer venue offers special birthday parties, known as 'pawties' for dogs.
For £5 a pet, they provide a party hat for all the doggy guests. The birthday hound gets VIP treatment with a personally-written birthday card and even a dog-friendly ice cream sundae.
"Here at Brewdog we are EXTREMELY dog friendly and on occasion are known to prefer the dog to a human!" said a spokesman for the Midsummer Boulevard venue.
The parties are free for human companions and for every £5 fee the venue takes, £1 is donated to the charity Street Dog.
Already the pawties are getting glowing reviews on social media.
"My dog and his friends had an amazing time at Brewdog. It's such a brilliant idea," said one user.
Some people have used the facility to hold adoption parties after rescuing a dog, while others simply book one to celebrate their pampered pooch.
Brewdog welcomes dogs inside with customers at any time but dog pawties must be pre-booked.
The venue has 20 taps of epic craft beer and also a full burger and wings menu.