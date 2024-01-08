Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bar in Central Milton Keynes’ is giving away free rum cocktails in exchange for warm donated clothing during January.

As the temperatures plummet, Revolución de Cuba tapas bar and restaurant in the Theatre District is appealing for good quality hats, scarves and gloves to help local homeless and vulnerable people stay warm.

Any anybody that brings some will be treated to a special Banana Manaña cocktail on the house.

The ‘From Cuba with GLove appeal runs until the end of January and all donations will be passed on to the bar’s local charity partners.

Revolución de Cuba’s spokesperson Alex McMillan said: “As temperatures are forecast to drop and snow to fall, we hope that From Cuba with GLove will make a positive impact on the lives of those who live in the communities around our Milton Keynes venue and across the city, whilst shining a spotlight on Cuban kindness.

“The Cuban people are known for their affection, gentleness and humanity and they’re sentiments that we share here at Revolución de Cuba Milton Keynes. The New Year is an excellent time to declutter and clear out, setting us up for 2024 whilst making a real difference to those who need our support – especially as an icy blast prepares to hit the UK.

"In return, you’ll brighten up what is no doubt a chilly January day with a deliciously fruity sunshine cocktail in a glass, as our way of saying thanks for your support.”

The cocktail is made using Banana Peel Rum from Discarded Spirits - a brand that creates spirits from waste food. It’s brewed from discarded banana skins sourced from a food flavouring manufacturer using a Caribbean rum base.

"We’re helping to reverse needless food waste too,” said Alex.

The homeless charities have been chosen by the bar’s teams and customers and are causes close to their hearts. You can make a nomination through Facebook or Instagram.