Milton Keynes baseball club angry and saddened after fire damages their pitch
The Milton Keynes Bucks found the remnants of the fire on the morning of Sunday June 22, ahead of their league game against Herts Hawks.
Kris Soal from the club told the Citizen: "When we arrived at our baseball diamond we found the remnants of a large fire that had been burned on our third base area cutout.
"It became apparent that the fire looked to have been school text books, wood, bricks and rubber, so this was clearly evident that the culprits were kids who had decided to burn their school books upon finishing school."
Just a few days before the fire was discovered, 15 club members had spent two hours tidying up the playing area, and filling in cutouts with recently purchased baseball dirt.
The club’s ground is owned by the Milton Keynes Dons Sports and Education Trust and rented by the club, as they do not have the means to purchase their own ground.
Soal added: "This is not the first time the field has had damage, with last year motorbike or quad tracks left through the infield.
"Our container, which holds all our equipment and is situated behind the diamond, has been subjected to numerous acts of graffiti vandalism, to the point where we don't bother painting over it anymore."
The club were able to clear up the majority of the damage from the fire prior to their Double A side’s two matches, which both resulted in wins for the Bucks.
The results put them in second place in the division with just over half of the season gone.
Soal added: "With it being next to a public right of way, there really isn't much we can do to prevent a repeat other than working with the Sports and Education Trust to hopefully, ensure something like this doesn't happen again."
The club currently has 45 members, aged between 16 and 63, and runs two teams. It was founded in 1986 and is one of the longest established baseball clubs in the UK.