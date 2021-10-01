Milton Keynes based Amway UK raise £25,000 for mental health charity Mind

Amway UK has raised £25,000 as part of a Europe-wide initiative raising money to support local communities.

With its UK head office in Milton Keynes the Amway team chose the mental health charity Mind as the recipient of the monies raised.

Half the money was raised through donations of the profit from face-mask sales by Amway business owners throughout the UK, with Amway matching that amount. Amway has raised €1m (£862,000) across Europe for good causes from this initiative which ran for the last year.

The Amway UK team with general manager, Andy Smith, pictured third from left

Andy Smith, Amway UK’s general manager, said: “It’s predicted that up to 10 million people in the UK will need additional mental health support as a result of the pandemic with up to 1.5million of those being children.