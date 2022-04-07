Milton Keynes based charity awarded £45,000 to fund vital life-changing services

The charity supports people suffering from neurological conditions called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

And the money, granted by Global’s Make Some Noise, will fund the new PSPA Link Service and enable life-changing benefits to families and individuals across the UK. It will also cover the cost of a Volunteer Coordinator role to help recruit, train and support volunteers delivering the service in their community over the next year.

Rebecca Packwood, PSPA’s, chief executive, said: “We are extremely grateful for the grant we have be awarded by Global’s Make Some Noise.

“PSP & CBD are life limiting conditions which over time cause problems with balance, speech, vision, swallowing and mobility. Since the conditions are not well known, affected families can feel confused, scared and alone as they face the rapidly changing challenges increasing symptoms bring.

“Recognising the impact PSP & CBD has on individuals and families, this generous grant will enable PSPA to launch and deliver a brand new Link Service. This service aims to reduce isolation by providing one to one support to carers, family members and people diagnosed with PSP or CBD, either by telephone, email or face to face.

“We look forward to moving this service forward and increasing our support to everyone affected by PSP & CBD.”

Make Some Noise, the official charity of the Media & Entertainment group Global, has distributed grants to 60 small charities and projects across the UK following its fundraising efforts in 2021.

The money was raised thanks to the generosity of listeners across Global’s radio brands - Capital, Heart, LBC, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

Now in its eighth year of service, Global’s Make Some Noise has supported over 400 local charities whose remarkable work has helped a total of 150,000 people across the UK. The money raised has paid for food banks, befriending projects for the elderly and isolated, cancer wellbeing programmes, domestic abuse refuges, employment training and physical therapy for people with disabilities.