Milton Keynes-based charity helps10,000th street child get legal identity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 10,000th street child has been given legal identity thanks to Milton Keynes-based charityToybox supports vulnerable children in Latin America, Asia and Africa, helping them get access to life-changing documentation.

Without any birth registration, these street children do not legally exist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toybox has been running for more than 30 years and its efforts have resulted in children across six countries being given access to essential local services such as education and healthcare.

Toybox charity, based in Milton Keynes, has helped thousands of street children

The charity’s core purpose is to help children marginalised and abused by those who should be protecting them. This week it is sharing the story of nine-year-old Anaya, the 10,000th child to receive a birth registration and legal identity.

Born on the streets in her home country of Bolivia, Anaya’s mother abandoned her when she was just one month old.

Anaya and her maternal grandmother sold sweets on the streets and recycle containers to make a living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I couldn’t be enrolled in school like the other children and it’s sometimes cold and rainy on the streets,” said Anaya. “I could go to school and listen, but I couldn’t pass to the next grade and they did not give me the school breakfast.”

Once Toybox’s local partner identified Anaya as needing support, it took almost three years to obtain the necessary documentation. Their tireless efforts paid off though and Anaya recently received her birth registration through Toybox and its Bolivia-based partners.

She said: “I didn’t understand why I didn’t have my birth certificate and it was difficult for many years without my identity documents. Now I am happy because I can be enrolled in school.

"I want to study to be a lawyer, because I want to help all children to have identity documents like me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toybox CEO, Lynne Morris OBE, is encouraged by the milestone and inspired for the future. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, our partners and our supporters,” she said.

Together, we have given 10,000 children a legal identity and the chance for a brighter future. Our work is far from over and we’re continuing to explore new ways to help children access this important documentation.”Birth registration is a critical step in ensuring that children have access to local services such as education and healthcare.

In the UK, this process is highly organised and automated – in most cases a baby can be registered at the hospital of birth with a parent and small fee of £11 for the certificate.

But for many street children internationally, this basic documentation is out of reach both physically and financially, leaving them in a state of invisibility and vulnerability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writer and radio presenter Reverend Richard Coles is a long-time supporter of Toybox.

He said: “Each of the 10,000 success stories like Anaya’s is a testament to the dedicated individuals and local Toybox partners that remain resolute in their commitment to reach even more street children… Each targeted intervention ensures that a child on the street has the opportunity to thrive and build a future, and it’s amazing to see the difference that it makes in their lives.”