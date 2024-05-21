Milton Keynes-based fitness company announces huge nationwide 'staffless gym' deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An MK-based fitness company has landed a landmark deal that will see 200 ‘staffless gyms’ open across the UK and Ireland.

MK fitness franchise investor Empowered Brands has announced the deal and signed a master licence agreement with German firm fit+ to rollout up the gyms.

The deal will make fitness more convenient and accessible for UK consumers, as well as those interested in owning their own health and fitness business.

It project a €30.1m 2024 turnover this year, with 87,000 members and 250 gyms across Europe

Empowered Brands, based on Bradwell Common, spearheaded the growth of the UK’s leading gym franchise énergie Fitness and Australian-born innovative boxing and strength training concept, UBX Boxing & Strength.

The ‘gyms without staff’ concept was co-founded by German fitness club operators and entrepreneurs Torsten Boorberg and Björn Krämer following staffing challenges they faced in the industry.

And the the fit+ staffless gym model has seen exponential growth of 200% in just three years, with the expectation that this will rise to 300% with 320 gyms open the target, worldwide, by the end of this year.

The model targets smaller territories than traditional gyms, namely smaller towns, suburban and even rural areas with a target population of 6,000 - 15,000 people,.

It will allow Empowered Brands to make fitness even more accessible and convenient for more people across the UK and Ireland, through an ultra-convenient model that provides the consumer with everything they need to workout effectively, often including 24-hour access.

Mark Pinner, CEO at Empowered Brands said: “Convenience is a driving force in the industry now more than ever before, with gym goers looking for a well-equipped fitness club in the immediate vicinity of where they live, and fit+ will provide exactly that and more.”

He added: “It’s game-changing for the industry as it’s a concept that’s able to reach underserved communities easily, where perhaps they don’t currently have a convenient fitness facility, or where they do, but it has restricted hours etc. fit+ gyms will provide a range of strength, resistance, and free weights equipment, and QR codes feature on each piece of equipment to guide users on how they work. We’re really excited to roll the concept out, providing everything that people need for a complete training programme.”

Torsten Boorberg, co-founder at fit+ said: “Empowered Brands were an obvious choice to partner with to rollout fit+ across the UK given their extensive experience in the sector, and their passion to bring the direct positive benefits fit+ gyms can have to people across local communities.

“It’s an incredible prospect for franchisees - our gyms are operated entirely digitally, managed with just a few hours work per week. It keeps the gym’s operating costs to a minimum and provides an amazing level of freedom and flexibility for the business owner.”

“As a tech driven model, everything is fully automated, from how members sign-up and enter the gym, to membership management and admin which is all processed internally.”