Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,500 Open University staff, students, alumnae and supporters have signed an open letter calling on the university administration to divest from Israel and the arms industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, at the same time, the OU has announced it no longer has any money tied up in the Israeli companies.

The letter claims that, as of March this year, the OU held £91.4m in an investment fund that holds 17.78% of its portfolio in companies "complicit in the occupation, oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the protestors said: “As staff, students, alumni and supporters of The Open University, we believe such investments are incompatible with the institution's mission to promote social justice.”

The Open University in Milton Keynes

Earlier this year, campaigners, consisting of members of the OU branch of the University and College Union (UCU), the OU Palestine Solidarity Group encompassing academics and academic-related employees, and the OU Friends of Palestine student initiative joined international calls for divestment from Israel, launching what they call an “online encampment’.

The campaign further demands that OU recruitment events remove arms companies, given that the inclusion of BAE Systems has provoked student discontent since last year.

“As an institution with a social justice mandate and as a ‘university of sanctuary’, the OU administration must take urgent action to divest from companies that are complicit with Israel and the arms trade, following a similar divestment from fossil fuels in recent years”, said the campaign. spokesperson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the UCU branch has approached the OU administration with several requests to provide information about the university’s current holdings.

Today (Tuesday) a spokesperson for the university told the Citizen the campaigners’ information is “factually incorrect”.

They said: “We are aware of concerns regarding information published on the Palestine Solidarity Campaign website about OU investments. Since the end of 2023, we no longer hold any of the investments listed on the campaign’s website and our only remaining fund has a no weapons clause and does not own any banks.”

However, This Thursday evening, (October 24), the campaigners are hosting an online webinar ahead of handing over the letter to the university’s administration next month. It is free and can be accessed here.