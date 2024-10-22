Milton Keynes-based Open University denies investments in Israeli companies that may be helping the war
But, at the same time, the OU has announced it no longer has any money tied up in the Israeli companies.
The letter claims that, as of March this year, the OU held £91.4m in an investment fund that holds 17.78% of its portfolio in companies "complicit in the occupation, oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian people”.
A spokesperson for the protestors said: “As staff, students, alumni and supporters of The Open University, we believe such investments are incompatible with the institution's mission to promote social justice.”
Earlier this year, campaigners, consisting of members of the OU branch of the University and College Union (UCU), the OU Palestine Solidarity Group encompassing academics and academic-related employees, and the OU Friends of Palestine student initiative joined international calls for divestment from Israel, launching what they call an “online encampment’.
The campaign further demands that OU recruitment events remove arms companies, given that the inclusion of BAE Systems has provoked student discontent since last year.
“As an institution with a social justice mandate and as a ‘university of sanctuary’, the OU administration must take urgent action to divest from companies that are complicit with Israel and the arms trade, following a similar divestment from fossil fuels in recent years”, said the campaign. spokesperson
Since then, the UCU branch has approached the OU administration with several requests to provide information about the university’s current holdings.
Today (Tuesday) a spokesperson for the university told the Citizen the campaigners’ information is “factually incorrect”.
They said: “We are aware of concerns regarding information published on the Palestine Solidarity Campaign website about OU investments. Since the end of 2023, we no longer hold any of the investments listed on the campaign’s website and our only remaining fund has a no weapons clause and does not own any banks.”
However, This Thursday evening, (October 24), the campaigners are hosting an online webinar ahead of handing over the letter to the university’s administration next month. It is free and can be accessed here.