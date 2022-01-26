Milton Keynes beating national targets for new homes, with almost 6,000 built in three years

Government house building targets have been well and truly beaten in MK, with almost 6,000 new homes springing up over the past three years.

The figures show the city is beating ifigures set by central government for the fourth year running.

The latest Housing Delivery Test (HDT) shows Milton Keynes is building 128% of the number of homes in its target.

MK Council leader Pete Marland at the new Fairfields site

Areas that don’t meet the national requirements face losing their planning powers to central government.

MK Council says it has been instrumental in the success by adopting a Local Plan that sets out the vision and ground rules for developers. The plan also ensures local development management service is making the housebuilding process smoother.

The results from the HDT show MK has delivered 5,850 new homes in the three years from 2018/19 to 2020/21 – 28% above target. Of these 1,204 are affordable.

This puts MK on a level-footing with its neighbours and the council preparing to become a full member of the Central Area Growth Board in the Cambridge-MK-Oxford growth corridor, which will allow it to proactively shape the future growth of MK.

Earlier this week, council leader, Pete Marland visited the Fairfields housing site being built by Barratt Homes. This will have over 2,000 new homes once fully completed.

Barratt is one of the largest housebuilders in the country, having built over 600 homes in MK last year.

The council has also set out its own ambitious housebuilding plan, with proposals to deliver 1,200 council homes by 2030. These will will be some of Milton Keynes’ most accessible, environmentally friendly and heat-efficient properties, it says,

Pete said: “These numbers are really encouraging and tell a great story for Milton Keynes at a point when many other authorities are lagging behind on their targets. However, we want to see more homes being built that are genuinely affordable to people’s income, and we’ll keep using our influence to make that happen."