Milton Keynes beautician crowned Mrs World Punjaban UK runner-up

A beauty shop owner from Milton Keynes has beaten contestants from across the country to been crowned this year's Mrs World Punjaban UK runner-up.

Nisha Chohan, from West Bletchley, battled illness through auditions and a two-day boot camp to earn her place at the finals in Birmingham.

Nisha Chohan

And the 32-year-old, who was judged by a panel of Punjabi personalities and MBEs, was crowned runner-up in Sunday's flagship event.

She said: "This platform was for those who are married. It gave a chance for us to realise our dreams and goals, and to show how Punjabi women live life after marriage.”

“I was so lucky to have support from my family and friends throughout the competition. There was a point where I almost gave up due to ill health, however my husband motivated and encouraged me to carry on through to the end.”

Nisha was born in India but has lived in Milton Keynes for more than four years with her husband.

Nisha moved to Milton Keynes with her husband Bharat four years ago

And since arriving she has set up her very own successful beauty business – Nisha’s Beauty Touch in Bancroft.

"I love Milton Keynes. It’s the most beautiful, vibrant and cosmopolitan place to stay, the people here are so lovely, wonderful and beautiful,” she added.

Following her runner-up title, Nisha will be focusing more on raising the profile of Punjabi heritage.

"I will be looking to take part in charity events, lectures and public appearances where I can further promote and educate people of our culture and how it has evolved and integrated into the UK.

Nisha at the pageant

"More so I feel blessed and proud as the only contestant from Milton Keynes and I am now also able to proudly represent the city wherever I go.”