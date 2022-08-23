Milton Keynes beauty salon scoops SIX prestigious awards in just seven months

La Aesthetics in Queensway, Bletchley, prides itself on customer satisfaction.

Owner Lyndsey Smith and her staff have vowed that every person who walks through the door is a priority and is treated with “sincere appreciation and respect”.

She said: “We are here to remind our clients that the most important love affair you’ll ever have in this world is with yourself. Our mission is to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in our clients..

Salon owner Lyndsey Smith picking up one of the awards

"We cater for real people at La Aesthetics, people like us with dreams, hopes, flaws, joys, and sorrows. Our passion is to ensure our clients leave their appointment feeling uplifted, empowered, and inspired to love themselves and embrace self-care with renewed confidence.”

The salon offers a range of aesthetic treatments including dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, fat dissolving injections, vitamins and skin boosters, eyebrow microblading and feathering and hair treatments, including extensions.

Lyndsey said: “Beauty is not just physical appearance but rather a state of mind. We believe treating our customers to a unique and unforgettable beauty salon experience has turned our business into a true success and helps us stand out from the rest.

“We constantly strive to come up with a constant supply of fresh new ideas to make our clients hair or beauty experience better than our competitors as that is what ensures our salon business succeeds.”

Over the past seven months, the salon has won the Peoples Choice Salon 2021 award, Lux Life Best For Aesthetics Buckinghamshire 2022, Lux Life Inclusion & Empowerment Award 2022, British Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 excellence in customer service and the Gold SME Business Award 2022 for customer service.

"The most recent award was gold in the Buckingham SME Business awards. As the region’s winner I have now made it to the finals in December ,representing our region going head to head with the other gold winners,” said Lyndsey.