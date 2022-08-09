Milton Keynes Blue Light Hub to throw open its doors to the public for the first time

The West Ashland hub is inviting people to visit this Saturday, between 11am and 3pm.

Open since June 2020, the facility is the base for the city's ambulance, fire and rescue, and police services.

Joe Epton from South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS), said: "The Blue Light Hub is a fantastic new base for our emergency and patient transport service teams and is a vast improvement on our two former bases in Bletchley and at Milton Keynes Hospital.”

MK's Blue Light Hub is holding an open day this Saturday

He added: "I and my colleagues can't wait to show visitors around the new base and help people find out more about what we, and the other emergency services, do here to protect and look after the local community."

The event, which is free to attend, will allow visitors to see inside some of the emergency and non-emergency ambulances and response cars, talk to SCAS staff and volunteers, take part in emergency first aid training and find out about job and voluntary opportunities with the Trust.

There will be emergency demonstrations involving all three services and the chance to meet search and rescue dog, Huw, as well as horses from the Thames Valley Police mounted section.

There will also be food and refreshments, rides and stalls, raffle prizes and much more.