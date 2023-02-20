Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club claimed second place in the East region’s prestigious winter series after an action-packed final round in Braintree on Sunday.

With the title-winning hosts sending out more than 60 racers it was tough for MK riders to find their way on to the podium, but the Pineham-based club’s small squad still scored enough points to secure the silver medal, nudging the Royston Rockets into third place.

Jamie Hayward, Grace Hudak and Noah Bagwell all picked up second-place finishes in their races, with Jonno Harradine and Joey Tomkins both claiming third.

MK's Aneurin Marklew, second left, fights his way through the pack in the Male 8s

Hayward and Harradine also led the way in a Milton Keynes 1-2-3 finish in a thrilling Cruiser B-final, the two teenagers edging Neil Terblanche into third in a contest that saw all three riders separated by barely half a second as they crossed the line side by side.

At the end of the six-race series Hudak and Bagwell both secured title wins in their classes.

Hayward’s strong finish in the 9-16 Cruisers saw him overhaul Harradine to claim the overall win, pushing his teammate into second spot.

Tomkins, riding up two age groups in the Male 11s, saw off riders two years older than him to take third overall in Male 11s.

Aneurin Marklew, Olly Terblanche and Neil Terblanche all just missed out on series podium places, finishing fourth in the Male 8s, Male 13s and 17+ Cruisers respectively.

The summer regional series kicks off at Cyclopark in Gravesend on March 12, a race set to attract top riders from all over the country just three weeks before the national series gets underway at the same track.

Before then, Milton Keynes’ own winter club series reaches its conclusion on Sunday, March 5.

Spectators are welcome at the Tongwell Street track, with admission and parking free and the action getting under way from midday.