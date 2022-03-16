Milton Keynes-born artist wins Landscape Artist of the Year on Sky Arts TV show

A talented artist born in Milton Keynes has won the Landscape Artist of the Year Sky TV show.

Elisha Enfield, whose work has been on display at MK Gallery, entered the show with her painting of a large bonfire.

She competed against other artists in Series 7 of the Sky Arts channel show to see who could complete the best painting of the same landscape in just a few hours.

Elisha Enfield with her bonfire painting. Photo: Sky TV

Elisha is a figurative and landscape painter and has her own website showing her stunning work.

She graduated from the University of Brighton in 2011 with First Class Honours in Fine Art Painting and her work has been selected for the Affordable Art Fair Graduate Showcase, shortlisted for the Griffin Prize and awarded the Midlands Prize at the Discerning Eye.

Her recent exhibitions include the Bath Society Of Artists Annual Exhibition 2021, Wells Art Contemporary 2021, New English Arts Club 2021 and Royal Society Of British Artists 2021.

Her work is held in Manchester Art Gallery, the DE Collection, and in private collections internationally.

Elisha competed against other artists on the Sky Arts TV show. Photo: Sky TV

Elisha was the only artist who chose a fire-themed picture for the Landscape Artist of the Year show. Her work impressed judges Kathleen Soriano, Tai-Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan.