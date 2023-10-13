Milton Keynes boss inspires employees to join Walk of Hope following brain tumour diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes boss who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour inspired his employees to take part in a 10km charity walk to help find a cure for the disease.

Gavin White, co-founder and chief executive of Autotech Group, was joined by around 30 staff members, friends and family for the Brain Tumour Research Walk of Hope in Milton Keynes on September 30.

Faye Drage, group head of people for Autotech Group, said: “It was a well organised walk and there was a lot of support, especially for the groups that couldn’t potentially walk as fast or as long.”

The Team Autotech Group at the Brain Tumour Research Walk of Hope in Milton Keynes on September 30

Representatives from each division of the company, based in Linford Wood, took part to support Gavin following his brain tumour diagnosis in August. The 44-year-old has had surgery and is now undergoing further treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Simon King, Autotech Group’s interim chief executive, said: “Gavin is a very stoic person and has displayed positivity throughout this time. As far as he’s concerned, it’s business as usual for the company and he doesn’t like us to make a fuss. However, we’re all very supportive as a group and proud of him for doing the full 10km walk on Saturday.”

The group’s efforts have raised more than £6,000 for Brain Tumour Research. This is enough to fund two full days of research at one of the charity’s four Centres of Excellence.

Faye said: “Considering we only decided to get involved in the walk at the beginning of the month, to have so many people take part and raise so much money is testament to Gavin and the type of leader he is.”

She added: “It’s not right that there’s so little investment in brain tumour research. For us to have the breakthroughs we hear about with other types of cancer, this has to change.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone at Autotech Group for taking part in this year’s Walk of Hope, which has already raised more than £260,000 to help fund vital research. We wish Gavin well with his ongoing treatment.”