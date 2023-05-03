Milton Keynes boy, 4, vows to raise £1,000 for poor children in Africa

A caring four-year-old is to take part in a football marathon to raise money for poverty-stricken families in Africa.

Waleed Ahmad, who goes to nursery at St Mary’s Primary School in MK, will be kicking a ball non-stop for an hour in the event, which will be held at Watford Football Club’s training ground later this month.

He is aiming to raise £1000 for the Humanity Frist charity to bring clean drinking water to remote villages in Africa.

Waleed Ahmad is only four years old but is planning to raise £1000 for charity

Already he has raised an impressive £500 through his fundraising page here.

"Waleed is training daily and is getting ready for the challenge,” said his dad Saeed Nazir.

The youngster is representing the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association of Milton Keynes (AMYA), whose members are backing the football marathon.

Luqman Bajwa, the national vice president of the AMYA and the lead organiser of the ‘Mercy 4 Mankind’ charity events said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Watford FC CSE Trust and Humanity First for this wonderful event.

"As a youth organization committed to serving humanity, we are excited to contribute to the charitable efforts and make a positive difference in communities.”

The 24-hour charity football marathon will be held over Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 and is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

