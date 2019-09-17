Milton Keynes boy, 5, who died after being hit by neighbour's car is honoured with golf day

The memory of a five-year-old boy who was killed by a neighbour's car has been celebrated with a special golf day.

Little Riley Ferguson tragically died in June 2015, four days after he was struck by the car in the shared driveway of his Middleton home.

The driver was later jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Riley's parents Graz and Barry, who both work for MK-based Kuehne + Nagal, had been teaching Riley to play golf before the accident.

Now each year the company organises a golf day at Abbey Hill and raises cash for Helen & Douglas House, the hospice that cared for him.

Mum Graz said: "Helen & Douglas House means a lot to me and my husband because they have been there for our Riley and us during the most tragic moment of any parents life. They offered us support, respect and beyond words care to our beautiful boy in the last hours of his life."

Golf day organiser Tracey Theobald said: "Barry and Graz have been known in the Milton Keynes Kuehne + Nagel family for many years. There was much happiness when Graz fell pregnant and many of our employees had the privilege to meet Riley at the Children Christmas parties we hold locally or on trips that had been arranged through work.... Riley was very much loved and the happiness he brought both Graz, Barry and the rest of his family was something very special."

She added: "The day the news came through about the accident affected so many people at Kuehne+Nagel and they all just wanted to help and support both Barry and Graz. We all knew Riley was learning to play golf at the Abbey golf course and this is when the idea came up that each year we would do a fundraiser in memory of him.

"My thoughts are always with Riley as he was such a sweet boy that touched a lot of hearts in the short time he was here and it’s lovely to see Barry and Graz keep his memory alive."

If you would like to make a donation to Helen & Douglas House to help families like Riley’s go to www.hdh.org.uk