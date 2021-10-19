Milton Keynes boy who suffered cataracts as a toddler raises cash for hospital that helped him see clearly

A 13-year-old boy is shaving off his long locks to raise cash for the hospital that stopped him from being partially sighted.

Ewan Culff was diagnosed with a cataract in his right eye when he was just three years old.

He was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and was under their care for eight years. Surgeons removed the cataract, put an artificial lens into his eye to correct his stigmatism, and monitored his progress.

Ewan is shaving off his much-loved long hair

"Unfortunately, Ewan’s brain had switch off to the right eye so his vision was very poor," said his mum Michelle. "He went on to three monthly checks and patching, and from the age of five he has worn contact lenses to allow his eyes to work as they should."

Now, as a young teenager, the Shenley Brook End pupil can see well enough to legally drive one day. He can also indulge happily in his chosen sport - rugby.

He said: "Cataracts aren’t only in older people but, as my mum found out, in babies too.

"Without the surgery and care, my vision may have been a lot worse than it is today, and thanks to contact lenses I get to play my favourite sport."

Ewan has been growing his hair for more than three years.

"I love it, it makes me who I am. But as a thank you to GOSH for caring for me for eight years it’s going - a full head shave."

He added: "I know my case was minor in comparison to the majority of children GOSH deal with but this is my way to say thank you... So please, if you can, please donate. Every penny counts in helping children and their families."

The headshave is booked for October 27 at Ruff Cutz in Linford Wood.

Ewan has organised his own JustGiving page for people to give donations. You can view the page here.

His mum said: "Ewan loves his long hair and it’s an amazing gesture. He is a kind boy and this is a way for him to say thank you.