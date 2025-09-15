Milton Keynes has been branded as a rapid charging champion in a study of the best cities for electric vehicle owners.

The study by online car parking marketplace Ovoko ranked 19 cities across the country on their suitability for electric vehicle ownership, analysing factors including charging infrastructure, cost and adoption rates.

Milton Keynes comes in fourth place in the standings, but does boast the highest number of rapid charging stations per 100,000 residents.

The city can also claim the second most public electric vehicle charging points per 100,000 residents with 300.5.

This does come at a cost with Milton Keynes the most expensive of all cities in terms of average cost per kilowatt hours for public charging at £0.69.

The study also notes that Milton Keynes’ layout makes it ideal for electric vehicle infrastructure development with Ovoko supplier excellence manager Kazimieras Urbonas saying: “Milton Keynes was built for the future, and that's showing in their charging network.

“Yes, you'll pay a bit more, but the convenience factor is unmatched.”

Each city received a score out of 100 based on charging infrastructure availability, rapid charging station density, public charging costs, EV adoption rates and local air quality.

Milton Keynes in fourth scores 64.44, with Coventry top of the standings with 77.76 points.

Two cities in neighbouring counties also feature in the top ten, with Oxford in sixth scoring 56.66 overall, while Bedford places tenth with a total of 47.76 points.

Urbonas added: “As we push toward net-zero goals, the cities leading today are creating a blueprint for sustainable transport.

“They're showing that combining charging infrastructure with competitive pricing drives real adoption.

“For the automotive industry, including the used parts sector we serve, this has forced us to rethink vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management.

“The message is clear: infrastructure investment today determines which cities will thrive in tomorrow's electric future.”

