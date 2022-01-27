Milton Keynes bridge closed after drivers ignored weight limit imposed for their own safety

The canal bridge at Fenny Stratford has had to be closed to all traffic because some drivers were ignoring the weight restrictions.

Repairs are currently being carried out on the underside of the bridge and MK Council had imposed a temporary weight limit for vehicles until the work is complete.

A spokesman for the council said today: " For safety reasons a weight limit for vehicles using the bridge was in place from 10 Jan whilst keeping the road open.

The underside of the bridge is being repaired

"Unfortunately we've had to change this to a full closure as the restrictions were not being observed. A diversion route is now in place."

The work is due to be completed on February 4.