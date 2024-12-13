A burglar who took advantage of his victim’s good nature before stealing from inside his house in Milton Keynes has been jailed.

Ashley Walker, 33, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 102 weeks at Aylesbury Crown Court, after entering the victim’s property in Downs Barn and stealing his debit card.

During the incident in September 2024, Walker knocked on the man’s door and asked for a glass of water to help him take medication.

After being allowed into the victim’s property, Walker stole his debit card, and located his PIN number on the kitchen table.

Ashley Walker has been jailed for 102 weeks for burglary, fraud and theft offences in Milton Keynes

Walker then made two cash withdrawals of £250 using the stolen card.

Walker’s sentencing, after he was found guilty of burglary from a dwelling, theft and fraud by false representation, includes a previous suspended sentence of 24 weeks, which has been activated following this offence.

The victim, who was in his fifties, was not injured during the burglary.

Investigating officer Detective Constable of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team Steven Purser said: “This court outcome is a great result, which sees a burglar rightly sent to prison.

“Walker took advantage of his victim’s good nature in order to steal from him.

“We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and prosecute those who commit burglaries, as offenders, who are often opportunists and look to take advantage of trusting members of the public.

“I hope that this custodial sentence passed down will help the victim to put the ordeal behind him and move on with his life.”